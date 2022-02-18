Republican voters in the 10th Congressional District will get a chance this weekend to hear from the men who want to represent them in Washington.
Well, almost all of them.
The 10th District Republican Party has announced plans for a candidate forum at 3 p.m. Saturday at Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, Covington.
James Cooper, the district chairman, said 11 candidates have been confirmed to participate. That doesn’t include the latest person to hop in the race, former state Rep. Vernon Jones.
Cooper said Jones was invited but declined, citing a scheduling conflict.
A dozen Republicans are seeking the party’s nomination to succeed Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Greensboro. Hice has served in Congress since 2015 but is not seeking reelection. Instead, he’s running for secretary of state with the backing of former President Donald Trump.
The field includes:
• Andrew Alvey, of Social Circle, who completed his master’s degree from the University of Georgia last year and works with churches and nonprofits.
• Timothy Barr, a state representative from Lawrenceville since 2013. Hice has endorsed him.
• Dr. Paul Broun, who served in Congress from 2007-15. He gave up the post in an unsuccessful bid for an open Senate seat in 2014. Broun is a physician from Athens.
• Mike Collins, the owner of a trucking company in Jackson. He ran for the seat in 2014 and made the runoff before losing to Hice. Collins’ late father was U.S. Rep. Mac Collins.
• David Curry, Georgia’s revenue commissioner from 2019-21. He’s a businessman from McDonough.
• Marc McMain, the owner of Town Values magazine in Monroe. He boasts the endorsement of Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman.
• Matt Richards, a Bethlehem man who owns a demolition business. He’s a Gwinnett County native and former Between resident.
• Charles Rupert, of Monroe. He is a retired banking fraud examiner.
• Alan Sims, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel from Winder.
• Mitch Swan, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel from Good Hope.
• Patrick Witt, an attorney from Athens who worked on Trump’s reelection campaign.
Jones announced Feb. 9 he was giving up his bid to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican from Athens in the 10th Congressional District, and would run for Congress instead.
Within days, Jones’ campaign released a video endorsement from Trump.
Jones served as a state representative from 2017-21 as a Democrat from Lithonia and before that was the CEO of the DeKalb County government.
Qualifying in the race will be next month, with the primary May 24.
