MONROE, Ga. — A family was displaced by a fire at their home late Tuesday afternoon.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Monroe Fire Department responded just before 6 p.m. to a home on Oakland Drive. That’s off Laboon Road in unincorporated Monroe.
The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the structure, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
One adult and a child were displaced and will be staying with relatives.
