ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court this week upheld the conviction of a Monroe man found guilty of murder.
Emanuel Ellison was convicted in Walton County Superior Court for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kentrealvist “Ken Ken” Malcom on May 16, 2014.
After being indicted later that year, Ellison filed a motion for immunity from prosecution under Georgia’s “stand-your-ground” law.
Chief Judge John M. Ott denied the motion and a jury convicted Ellison of felony murder in October 2017 while acquitting him of malice murder.
Ott sentenced Ellison to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole plus five years for the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Ellison’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial, which Ott denied last year. The case was appealed to the Supreme Court in a claim that the local court erred in denying Ellison’s earlier motion on a justification defense.
But in a unanimous ruling, the state’s high court said the record supports at least one of Ott’s two bases for his ruling, “an adverse credibility determination.”
The court considered evidence shown at a pretrial hearing in Monroe that Ellison frequented an apartment complex where his mother and sister lived.
Ellison testified he and Malcom had become engaged in a series of physical altercations, some of which invovled guns.
In May 2014, Ellison said, he “assisted” police in arresting Malcom for various offenses. That led to hostilities between the men the next time they ran into each other.
On Friday night, May 16, of that year, Ellison was visiting with family in front of his mother’s apartment when he allegedly saw Malcom beating a teenage girl. After an oral argument between Ellison’s mother and Malcom, Malcom left and returned to make “a gun symbol” over the head of Ellison’s mother.
Ellison told the court he repeatedly asked Malcom to leave, but instead he made gang references and began to pull a gun out of his pocket, at which time Ellison drew his own gun and shot him.
Malcom began to back away but Ellison didn’t realize he’d shot Malcom. Ellison left the scene and surrendered to police on May 20.
On cross examination, Ellison acknowledged he threw his gun in a dumpster, even though he had told police he threw it in Lake Oconee.
Witnesses said they didn’t see Malcom reach for a gun or have one that day.
Ott ruled Ellison was statutorily precluded from immunity because he was a convicted felon who had acted while in possession of a firearm, and that Ellison had not met his burden of showing the shooting was justified under a “more probable than not” standard due to lying to the police.
Ellison is serving his sentence at Macon State Prison.
Justice Nels S.D. Peterson wrote the opinion, released Wednesday morning.
