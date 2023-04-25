#WaltonBlessed

The Walton Tribune honored its 2023 Visions magazine award recipients Monday at the Engine Room in Monroe. From left are Unsung Hero Bill Clegg, Unsung Hero Sally Mansour, Unsung Hero Chasity Stewart, Community Spirit Award winner the Rev. Hugo Bryan-Porter, Youth of the Year J.D. Duval and Employer of the Year Greg Thompson of John’s Supermarket. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Monday evening, The Walton Tribune paid honor to several people who have made Walton County a more blessed place at its annual Visions award reception.

In conjunction with its annual Visions magazine, inside today’s paper, Patrick Graham, owner and publisher of the paper, presented awards to several people identified as those who contributed to making Walton County a better place, as evidenced by the magazine’s theme this year, #WaltonBlessed.

