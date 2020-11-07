A recount of Georgia’s tight race for 16 electoral votes is headed for a recount.
And likely both the Senate seats for Georgia will need runoffs in January.
A drawn-out count of absentee ballots by mail saw President Donald Trump’s lead evaporate by Friday morning. As of 1 p.m., Democratic nominee Joe Biden had 1,557 more votes than Trump out of more than 4.96 million cast.
The margin of 0.03 percentage points, if it holds, would trigger a recount.
As expected, Trump dominated voting in Republican-leaning Walton County.
For the second election in a row, Trump captured more than 70% of the vote here and won 20 of the county’s 21 precincts.
Only the North Monroe precinct has gone for the Democratic candidate — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former Vice President Biden this time.
Despite the anxiety over mail-in voting, Trump carried that too in Walton County. He got 6,020 (58.67%) of the 10,261 absentee votes returned by mail or secure drop box.
One Senate race is assured of a runoff, that of the seat now held by Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga. She held off Rep. Doug Collins, her top Republican challenger, to earn a spot in the runoff against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who earned the most votes of the 21 candidates.
The winner will hold the seat, formerly held by Sen. Johnny Isakson, for two years.
But while Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., leads the race in his reelection bid, he doesn’t appear to have more than half the votes. If that holds, he’ll face a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Perdue had 49.84% of the vote early Friday afternoon to Ossoff’s 47.85%. Libertarian Shane Hazel had the rest.
“There is one thing we know for sure: Sen. David Perdue will be reelected to the U.S. Senate and Republicans will defend the majority,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said.
“Perdue will finish this election in first place with substantially more votes than his Democrat opponent.”
Federal runoff elections in Georgia are Jan. 5. County registrars may not mail out absentee ballots before Nov. 18, and advance in-person voting will begin Dec. 14.
The voter registration deadline is Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.