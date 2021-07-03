MONROE, Ga. — A controversial plan to bring a small concert hall and outdoor event center to unincorporated Monroe will get its official public hearing Tuesday.
No one but the applicant spoke in favor of the proposed zoning change at an unofficial hearing before the Board of Commissioners on June 1. That didn’t count as the official public hearing because of an error in publishing the notice in the county’s legal organ, The Walton Tribune.
The official hearing will take place during the board’s monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Angela McDowell had the chance to speak last month about her plans to build the concert hall and event center at 376 Highway 11, a little less than 5 miles from downtown Social Circle.
The 10.5-acre site, owned by Superior Teleservice Corp. of Social Circle, would be the home of what McDowell called a “dressed-up, small venue.” In response to neighbor concerns, she agreed to hold fewer concerts than planned — up to 10 a year, instead of the 20 she’d originally proposed.
McDowell claimed opposition to her plans was racially motivated. (She’s Black.)
But neighbors cited concerns about noise and traffic, especially for churches and older residents.
Another issue that’s drawn attention is on the agenda for Tuesday but isn’t expected to get a vote.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for a summer day camp at 5889 Center Hill Church Road in unincorporated Loganville. The property has been used for several years by Country Kids Camp.
Several supporters showed up at the Planning Commission last month to urge a vote in favor of the permit. The final decision by the Board of Commissioners is on the agenda for Tuesday, but expected to be delayed to August, when it likely would be approved.
