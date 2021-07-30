Loganville Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger plans to put ideas into action if reelected this fall.
Huntsinger said she spent her first four years in office striving to make Loganville a “drive to” town, not a “drive-through” community.
“I found it was a lot harder to get things done than I thought it was going to be,” she said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done so far but there’s a long way to go.”
Huntsinger told The Tribune on Wednesday about her intent to run. She was first elected to City Council in 2017 as a pro-business candidate. Her campaign platform can be found at loganvillestrong.com. Huntsinger currently chairs the city’s finance and economic development committee.
Huntsinger said the city has conducted numerous studies and surveys regarding development with a specific focus on Loganville’s downtown, but no concrete plans have yet been put into motion.
She envisions retail shops and restaurants at ground level in the downtown corridor with offices and loft apartments located above.
To accomplish this vision, Huntsinger said the city must reevaluate the city’s current mixed-use ratio to address residential lofts.
“The (floor area) ratios right now aren’t right for downtown in terms of square footage,” Huntsinger said. The councilwoman emphasized she does not support building large apartment complexes downtown.
“I want something that makes sense and looks beautiful,” she said.
Huntsinger lays out six additional goals on her campaign page.
“We need to incentivize our employees to be able to stay,” Huntsinger said. “We need to make sure we’re not losing our employees to other jurisdictions.”
Loganville should be promoted as being business-friendly, she said.
“Too often there have been council votes that have discouraged businesses from operating in Loganville,” Huntsinger states on her webpage. “Whether it’s denial of an annexing application and zoning into the city or negativity surrounding types of businesses — fast food or car washes — I believe that just about any business should be welcome here. As a business owner I believe in open doors for our business community.”
The city should also create specific architectural design guidelines, strengthen city infrastructure, complete plans for development and break ground downtown, according to Huntsinger.
She owns The Wren Group, an accounting and bookkeeping firm. Huntsinger is a Florida native, but moved to Georgia more than 30 years ago to attend North Georgia College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in political science.
Loganville has three council seats up for grabs in addition to a mayoral race in November. Voters in Loganville vote for their elected officials at-large.
Former City Councilman Lee “Skip” Baliles announced in June that he is running for mayor of Loganville.
Baliles served on the council from 2012-20.
Current Mayor Rey Martinez announced in May that he intends to run for state House District 114.
Councilwoman Lisa Newberry, whose current term is up this year, said she plans to run for reelection to City Council.
Branden Whitfield, vice chairman of the Loganville Development Authority, also announced he intends to run for City Council.
Qualifying for the Loganville municipal election will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and end at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The qualifying fee for mayor is $360, and $180 for council member seats.
