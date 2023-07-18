Long-time City of Monroe advocate Nathan Little made it official this week.
He will not seek re-election to the District 7 seat on the city council.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 3:29 am
Long-time City of Monroe advocate Nathan Little made it official this week.
He will not seek re-election to the District 7 seat on the city council.
“I have decided that I will not run for re-election to City Council in 2023,” Little said. “After three years on the Water, Light & Gas Commission and 18 years on the city council, I think it is time to make a change. It has been a great experience that I have enjoyed very much. I am very proud of the accomplishments the city has made over these last 18 years and I am sure it will continue to progress in the future.”
Little thanked all those who have supported him and the city during his tenure on the council.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.