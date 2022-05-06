Chef Jacoby Ponder has been a sailor, a student, a personal chef, a budding TV personality, an instructor and entrepreneur over the past 22 years all while wearing the traditional chef’s white coat and toque blanche.
He now brings his broad experience and proven skills as a chef and teacher to culinary students at the Walton County campus of Athens Technical College here in Monroe.
“I found I had a real knack for instructing,” Ponder said.
“This is my passion. Plus, this is my hometown.”
Ponder said he now teaches in the same building where he attended high school. The ATC-Walton County campus is housed in the former Monroe Area Comprehensive High School building.
Athens Tech’s head culinary instructor left home at age 17 to join the U.S. Navy. Ponder began his culinary career on board the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.
“I was a private quarters mess chef,” he said. Ponder cooked for Navy admirals and generals belonging to other branches of the military. And he cooked for the famous guests of these high-ranking commanding officers.
He once cooked for the late former President George Herbert Walker Bush, when the elder Bush’s son, George W. Bush, was president.
“He hated broccoli,” Ponder said of the elder President Bush. “And the admiral wanted to play a little trick on him. So I brought out a dish full of broccoli.” Ponder said he wasn’t told about the former president’s distaste for the green vegetable, and was relieved when Bush took the practical joke in stride.
Ponder said while still in the Navy, he also had the opportunity to cook for celebrities like Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Celine Deon and Cuba Gooding Jr.
After Ponder left the service, he attended the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Norfolk, Va. After receiving his degree, he was selected to appear on a segment of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Several years later he was featured on “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
He then began working as a private chef, doing pop up events and cooking classes. Ponder also developed a program for other military service members who were cooks, to help transfer what they learned in the armed forces to the civilian workforce. The program, Chefprenuer Academy, was held at Stratford University.
Ponder said he started with 20 active duty members, and ended with 90 military members graduating from the program.
“Then COVID hit,” he said.
Ponder had to reinvent himself once again. That’s when he moved his family from Virginia back to his home state of Georgia. He worked as a food service director in Roswell for a retirement community before taking the position as head instructor at the ATC campus in Monroe.
Ponder said teaching at ATC enables him to “give back” to his community.
Ponder’s students range in age from 16 to their late 40s and come from all types of backgrounds. They work well in the kitchen together because they share a love for cooking, he said.
The chef and instructor said he puts a student in charge of the kitchen as his sous chef – assistant – for the day.
The other students then learn to have respect for the position, even if the person in charge is younger than they are, he said.
Ponder stresses to his students that chefs and restaurateurs must develop leadership skills along with honing their culinary and business management skills to be successful.
The chef instructor maintains that ATC’s culinary curriculum is geared toward leveling the playing field, whether a student is a relative beginner or a more seasoned cook. The goal is to make each individual a better chef and teach them valuable entrepreneurial skills, according to Ponder.
ATC offers numerous certificates, certifications and a diploma through the culinary program. Students can earn a diploma in culinary arts; an associate of applied science in culinary arts; or certificates as a baking and pastry specialist, catering specialist, culinary nutrition assistant, food production worker or prep cook.
Courses include the fundamentals of culinary arts; culinary safety and sanitation; foundations of cooking principles; foundations of cooking techniques; the fundamentals of restaurant operations; baking principals; culinary nutrition and menu development; contemporary cuisine; and principles of culinary leadership.
In addition to tuition, textbooks, technology and other typical semester expenses, culinary students at ATC are expected to purchase a knife set, pastry kit, uniforms and a National Restaurant Association Test voucher.
Ponder said culinary students aren’t “boxed in” to just working in a restaurant kitchen with a culinary degree or certification. Culinary school graduates can work for resorts, theme parks, lodges or senior living communities. If they want to go into business for themselves, there are options other than traditional restaurants. Ponder said chefs today own food trucks and catering services. Culinary professionals can serve an exclusive clientele as a personal chef. Others may opt to become nutritionists and promote healthy food habits.
“It’s unlimited now,” Ponder said. “And that’s what we teach here.”
Ponder teaches more than 12 classes each week. As of late February, there were around 25 students in the culinary program at the ATC-Walton campus. The program’s head instructor expects enrollment to grow. Ponder said ATC works with Walton County public schools and Social Circle city schools. He also hopes to connect to the public school systems in Rockdale and Newton counties in the near future.
The culinary program, which does incorporate management skills into its curriculum, complements ATC’s Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management program, according to Ponder. Dr. Alphonso A. Buie chairs this industry-specific management program at the local ATC campus in Monroe.
Ponder has reached out to the Walton County Chamber of Commerce and has visited local restaurants, like The Roe in downtown Monroe, to inform them about the valuable resource they have in the culinary program at ATC. He is working to connect with area farmers on farm-to-table types of initiatives, like setting up a greenhouse on campus. Ponder said he’s worked with Walton Wellness and contacted The Georgia Club in Stratham near Winder.
Ponder said he would also like to better accommodate parents and other adult students by offering night and weekend classes.
“We really work with students,” he said. “It’s almost an at-your-own-pace program.”
For more information, visit athenstech.edu.
