DECATUR, Ga. — Federal and local authorities arrested a Monroe man a week after the death of his neighbor.
Ricky O’Neil Holmes, 32, of Sterling Water Drive, is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old LePaul Alexander Cheeks at a motel in Decatur on Aug. 6.
Holmes was arrested Wednesday at a Lithonia motel.
An arrest warrant indicated Holmes was staying in the Scottish Inn on Wesley Chapel Road in unincorporated Decatur. That’s where he allegedly shot Cheeks.
Police were called to a second-floor room, where Cheeks’ 27-year-old girlfriend said a man they knew as “Trouble” shot Cheeks twice after an altercation shortly after 7 p.m.
DeKalb sheriff’s investigators worked with the U.S. Marshals Service, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol to arrest Holmes.
Holmes was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday and was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.