MADISON, Ga. — Funeral services for former Monroe Mayor Knox Bell will be Friday in Monroe.
Mr. Bell died Monday morning at his home in Madison, where he moved after retiring from a private business career, and from work with the city government.
He was 85.
He served as mayor from 1977-85 and again from 1988-91.
A private graveside service will be Friday at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe with the Revs. Grady Mosley of First United Methodist Church in Madison and David Blackwood of Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans officiating.
Mell Knox Bell was born in Monroe on March 11, 1935, to Clara Knox Bell and John Robinson Bell.
He was a graduate of Monroe High School (now Monroe Area High School) and Georgia Tech. He later worked as a civil engineer and in an Atlanta construction company before returning home to work with the family business, the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
He ran it until selling it to an Athens bottler in 1983.
After serving as mayor, Mr. Bell was the city’s chief code enforcement officer from 1994 until his retirement in 2012. He was inducted into the Georgia Municipal Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
Mr. Bell was married to Shirley Walker Drake from 1955 until her death in 1980. He married Jane Carter Eidson in 1983 and they remained at the family’s historic Walton Street home until moving to Madison in 2014.
Mr. Bell was preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. John R. Bell Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Bell; a brother, George Weyman Bell, and his wife, Susan; three children; three stepchildren; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family suggests contributions to the Walton County Christian Learning Center.
