The Social Circle City Council ended an in-depth discussion on each city department’s budget for next year by looking at boards and commissions, the cemetery and public works last Tuesday. The city also held a public hearing on the FY 2022-2023 budget presentation.
Stacy Brown, executive director for the Azalea Regional Library System and Ashley Johnson, a library board member, spoke in opposition to the city’s proposed budget for the W. H. Stanton Memorial Library in Social Circle. W.H. Stanton is part of the AZRLS system.
City Manager Eric Taylor recommended that the city’s $125,000 contribution to the library remain unchanged. Taylor said the amount translates into a $24.98 contribution per resident.
The library budget is $151,879 which includes an increase of $6,683, most of which goes to pay for electricity.
The library receives state, county and city funding.
Library officials had requested a $27,000 increase for personnel costs. Brown said library workers had not received a COLA increase in six years.
Taylor said library employees are not city employees. Library workers are not part of the city’s organizational chart nor does the city engage in their hiring, firing or evaluations, he said. Social Circle does not own the library property but does pay for electricity and property insurance and performs lawn maintenance, according to Taylor.
Brown thanked the city for its support, but said that retaining library workers was challenging with the wages they now earn. She asked the council to reconsider increasing their budget.
The Georgia Public Library Service named AZRLS as the 2021 Library of the Year. W.H. Stanton will celebrate the honor and kick off its summer reading program at 3 p.m. on June 1.
Taylor presented the overall FY2022-23 draft budget of $26,228,525 to the City Council in April. Most city departments presented their budget wish lists during a May 11 work session.
The public works department presented its recommended budget in detail, outlining both ongoing and proposed projects during Tuesday’s meeting.
One of these ongoing projects includes critical upgrades the city is making to the water treatment plant, according to Robbie Groves, public works director.
The council authorized these repairs in February, setting a $2.6 budget for the project. Taylor had then recommended combining fiscal year 2021 and 2022 funding to pay for water treatment plant improvements, which councilmembers had approved.
Funding for the project had been budgeted in two phases and split over two fiscal years. The first phase included $1.2 million to update the plant’s electrical system and complete repairs to the water pump station. The second phase included $1.4 million to replace water filters.
Money for the plant rehabilitation comes from the Georgia Environmental Financing Authority and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The city’s proposed $6.8 million general fund budget for FY2022-23 is slightly higher than the current $5.6 million general fund budget for FY2021-22.
Two public hearings on the millage rate will be held on June 2, at noon and at 6:30 p.m., prior to a regular evening work session. A third public hearing on the mill rate will be held on June 21, when the council will have a regular meeting and adopt the budget.
Taylor maintains that the current 7.9 millage rate would likely remain the same, as a 10-12% growth has been projected for the tax digest.
Social Circle council work sessions and meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and are held in the city community room behind the police department off East Hightower Trail.
