LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Smoke detectors alerted woke up two people when their home caught fire overnight.
It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of New Hope Church Road.
The Loganville Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded.
The two adults were able to get out, but not before one sustained significant burns to the arms and legs. Walton EMS took that person to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the fire started in a bedroom and damage was contained mostly to that room and its contents.
Investigators were expected to return to the scene Sunday afternoon to complete their investigation.
League said one dog died in the fire.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the victims.
