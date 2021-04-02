Just shy of 4 months old, baby Mason is a survivor twice over.
Mason James Wooten came early into the world weighing just 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Then the premature infant suffered physical trauma on March 23, allegedly at the hands of a once trusted family friend.
“He came out strong. He was ready to be here,” Mason’s mother Kimberly Hewell said.
Hewell had experienced placental disruption in late pregnancy. She was hospitalized on Thanksgiving Day at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. Mason was born two weeks later and spent six weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit.
Hewell; her fiancé, James Wooten; and their tiny son shared their Monroe home with Kellista Shuree Cox. Cox was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery late last month. Mason was in Cox’s care when the injuries reportedly occurred. Hewell and her fiancé were both at work the day of the incident.
Hewell said her mother, who was visiting from Butts County, had watched her infant grandson that morning. Hewell’s mother left Mason in Cox’s care around 12:40 p.m. so she could head home and pick up a pharmacy prescription. Hewell said her mother left the baby with Cox at Cox’s urging and with Hewell’s telephoned permission. Cox had watched Mason on previous occasions without any issues, according to Hewell.
Later that afternoon, Cox texted Hewell at the area restaurant where she works. Cox claimed her ankle was swollen and the baby wouldn’t stop crying, according to Hewell.
“I just got this feeling that I needed to go home,” Hewell said. As Hewell was in the process of clocking out, she said Cox called in tears stating the baby’s face was swelling. Hewell told Cox to text her a photo. Hewell said she thought Mason was having an allergic reaction of some kind and called 911.
“I knew there was no way I could get there on time,” she said.
EMS called police after arriving at the house to tend to Mason’s injuries. Hewell said first responders asked her if the baby could have been dropped.
Mason was first taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital and then flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for treatment.
“When we got to Egleston it looked like he had gotten in a fight with Mike Tyson,” Hewell said.
The young mother said two hours after arriving at the hospital in Atlanta she heard Cox had confessed to hitting her baby.
“My world was just destroyed,” Hewell said, her voice breaking. “How could I trust someone so well?”
The young mother reports her son is recovering at home and fortunately did not suffer bleeding on the brain or broken bones. Hewell said he is badly bruised and has a busted blood vessel in one eye. Mason is scheduled for follow-up doctor’s appointments in coming weeks.
Hewell said she is attending parenting classes and is in therapy. She commented she feels guilty for not having protected her baby from trauma.
Hewell told the Tribune she and Mason’s father want to publicly thank EMS and their son’s physicians, the Monroe Police Department for investigating the case and the greater Walton County community. People generously donated to a Go Fund Me account set up by James Wooten’s sister Crystal Wooten and Candace Black to help with Mason’s medical expenses. Hewell remarked she is also grateful for citizens’ outpouring of prayer and kind wishes.
The page can be found at Go Fund Me under “Daddy & Mommy of Baby Mason.”
