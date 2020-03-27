MONROE, Ga. — Both of Walton County’s largest governments stopped short of ordering residents to shelter in place.
The Monroe City Council considered a curfew in an emergency meeting Thursday morning. But it was rejected when some on the council said they thought it was a step too far.
The order — backed by police Chief R.V. Watts — would have required people inside the city limits to shelter in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for a 30-day period to try and stem the spread of COVID-19.
Exceptions would be made for people going to and from work, or buying food or medicine.
But Councilman David Dickinson spoke up in the teleconference to object.
“I’m opposed to this idea of a curfew,” he said. “I really don’t see that we have an emergency that is to such an extent that we’re essentially imposing martial law.
“It’s got a number of exceptions in it. It just seems overkill to me.”
Dickinson noted that the owner of a gun store in Athens has sued the unified government of Athens and Clarke County over the shelter-in-place requirements there.
Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Adcock said he thought police were busy enough enforcing rising crime due to people being out of work and school to worry about enforcing a curfew too.
But Watts said his officers and sheriff’s deputies encountered a block party in the Walton Road area last weekend with hundreds of people in attendance.
In an age of social distancing, where groups of 10 or more people are discouraged if they can’t stay more than 6 feet apart, that’s a no-no.
Dickinson made the motion to reject the curfew ordinance; Adcock seconded it.
Nathan Little and Ross Bradley joined to kill it.
Lee Malcom opposed denying the measure, in effect supporting a shelter-in-place policy.
Larry Bradley abstained. Norman Garrett was listening into the meeting but unable to vote due to technical difficulties.
Myoshia Crawford was absent due to work.
The council also approved a temporary amendment on the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance, to allow the sale of unopened beer and wine containers, plus sealed growlers (up to 60 ounces), when accompanied with a to-go order of food.
County follows
The Walton County Board of Commissioners followed the City Council with its own emergency meeting, by conference call.
The commissioners unanimously declared a state of emergency and voted to order restaurants in the unincorporated parts of the county to cease dine-in service.
Takeout, drive-thru and delivery service remains acceptable.
Cafeterias and other on-site dining in hospitals and nursing homes is excepted.
All employers and businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county that remain open will have to restrict interpersonal contact and allow people to keep 6 feet apart, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.