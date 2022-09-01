Newspaper purchase

Monroe Media Inc. and The Walton Tribune proprietor and publisher Patrick Graham (center) announced the purchase of Your Local News assets Thursday from Sharon Swanepoel (left) and Melanie Jackson. Your Local News Inc. has operated the Monroe Local website and published Walton Living magazine. 

 Stephen Milligan | The Walton Tribune

Monroe Media Inc. has acquired the assets of Your Local News Inc., which most notably includes the Monroe Local website and Walton Living magazine, the leaders of the two companies announced Thursday.

Monroe Media Inc. is owned by Patrick Graham, proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune. Your Local News Inc. is owned by Sharon Swanepoel and her equity partner Melanie Jackson, who were the co-publishers of the website and magazine.

