ATLANTA — An Amber Alert was issued out of Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.
Atlanta police asked people to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old Jeily Castellanos. She is Hispanic and believed to be traveling with 39-year-old Melvin Castellanos.
Citizens were asked to look for a black 2011 Ford Explorer SUV with a North Carolina license plate, HMV7986.
If you have any information, contact 911, or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.
