Rick Jeffares is asking voters to send him back to Atlanta, saying his experience will help south Walton County and other parts of a sprawling state Senate district.
Jeffares, 57, represented Senate District 17 from 2011-17 as a Republican living in Henry County. He resigned to run for lieutenant governor but fell short of the GOP runoff in 2018.
Since then, Jeffares (pronounced JEFF-rees) has moved to the Lake Jackson area.
Now he’s running for a return to the General Assembly after Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson announced this week he intends to run in the 2022 Republican primary for lieutenant governor.
Jeffares is running to succeed Jones in the District 25 seat. The district includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties, as well as portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties.
Voters in southern Walton including Social Circle may remember Jeffares from his first run for the Senate in 2010. At the time, District 17 included much of the area that’s now in the 25th District. Jeffares was elected then to succeed John Douglas, a Republican from Social Circle.
New lines after the 2010 census forced a change in the legislative maps and Jones was elected in 2012.
“These are exciting but troubling times we face as a state,” Jeffares said. “Sen. Jones seeking the office of lieutenant governor is good for Georgia, and I support him in his endeavor, and our district will miss him.
“As a former member of the Georgia state Senate, I will hit the ground running. My track record speaks for itself, and I look forward to listening to the district voters as I campaign.”
Jeffares began his career at the Henry County Water Authority and later led the Covington Water and Sewer Department.
He started J&T Environmental Services, an operation and maintenance services company that runs water and wastewater systems across Georgia. Jeffares moved the company to Jackson in 2019.
Jeffares is the president of the Georgia Rural Water Association.
Also in the race is Brett Mauldin of Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.