The United States Census Bureau has begun mailing out notices to fill out the 2020 Census.
The first notifications hit mailboxes last week with detailed instructions about how to fill out the census. It can by completed online, by phone or by mail.
The census is a critical tool for determining democratic representation and the flow of federal dollars to local communities.
It decides how many representatives each state has in Congress as well as how around $690 billion in federal funds get distributed.
This money is tied to Medicaid, Medicare, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), highway construction, special education, school lunches, foster care programs and scores of other federal programs.
The letter in the mail will contain a census identification number, which everyone will use to fill out the questionnaire. This is the first year the Census Bureau is offering the option to complete the census online.
The census asks questions about who lives at a certain address and race and sex of those people. It will not ask for Social Security numbers, money, citizenship information, or bank account numbers. All information is kept confidential, per federal law.
Everyone should respond to the census by April 1. If not, census workers will visit each household that has not responded in the following months.
With so much at stake, local communities are making efforts to inform residents about the census and help them take it.
But with precautions being taken with the COVID-19 outbreak, most have been canceled.