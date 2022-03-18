In an effort to attract bidders for a new town hall project, the Between Town Council during a March 8 meeting agreed to enlist the services of an architect.
Mayor Robert Post said he spoke with municipal purchasing directors and construction company representatives who advised the town should hire an architect.
“We need to enlist the services of an architect to prepare the necessary drawings and specifications,” Post said.
In response to a question from resident Bill Sullivan, the mayor said council meetings would be held in the meeting room at the Walton County Fire Rescue station in Between when the new Between Town Hall is under construction.
In other town business, Post informed town council members that Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson would meet with city mayors about a proposed 2022 T-SPLOST referendum for the November ballot. The mayor revised the town’s 2022 transportation project list and submitted it to Thompson.
The council was also told that Between had several properties that were not in compliance with the zoning ordinance. These included the Marathon Service Station and the property at 1916 New Hope Church Road. The town will send letters to the property owners citing the zoning violations and a deadline in which to correct the deficiencies. The property owners would not be cited if they make the corrections, the mayor said.
Between completed its annexation report for the Rosewood development project and sent it to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs on Feb. 11.
The Town of Between is still researching the LOST program and how the town can be included in receiving a share of these funds, according to the mayor. The cities of Jersey and Good Hope are looking into these options as well, he said.
The Town of Between received a $1,800 estimate from North American Tree Service to repair a damaged fence caused by a fallen tree after a recent storm. Post signed the service agreement, and the repair should be made on March 25.
Between council members have new email addresses, except for the mayor. The new e-mail addresses can be found on the official Town of Between website.
Residents should also note that beginning with the town council’s next regular meeting on April 12, regular monthly meetings will start at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
“This will put our meeting inline with other municipalities and the Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting,” Post said.
