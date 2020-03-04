The first two cases of COVID-19, popularly known as the coronavirus, have been diagnosed in Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appearance of coronavirus in the state in a press conference late Monday night.
The two patients are both residents of Fulton County and live in the same household. One recently returned from Italy. Both have only mild symptoms and have been isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading.
Kemp is coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed to lead the government’s reponse to the virus by President Donald Trump last week, to contain the illness and direct resources to the incident.
Kemp spoke on the incident in a press conference with several other state officials on Georgia’s efforts to ensure the virus does not spread further.
“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario,” Kemp said. “Already, state health officials have established contact with these individuals to gather more information, monitor their condition and determine any exposure. They are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward. We remain in constant communication with our partners at all levels of government and we will continue to update members of the public as information becomes available.”
State officials report the risk of the virus to the general public remains low at this time.