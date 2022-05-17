Governor Brian Kemp's re-election campaign rolled into Walton County on Sunday afternoon and while he spoke to a mostly friendly audience, there were some in attendance who were clearly not fans.
Several people with anti-Rivian signs were at the Kemp rally in front of the historic Walton County Courthouse in Monroe although there were no issues between the pro and anti-Kemp sides.
In fact, as soon as Kemp stepped off his custom made tour bus he was greeted by a lady just outside the door holding a “Perdue for Governor” sign.
Perdue and Kemp have taken opposite sides of the Rivian issue with the current governor supporting it and Perdue, the former U.S. Senator and now GOP primary candidate for governor, opposed.
Kemp touched on most of his usual talking points during the Sunday afternoon visit to downtown Monroe.
“We have been chopping a lot of wood and can’t stop until we get to May 24,” the governor said.
Several other candidates for office in the upcoming May 24 primary were also in attendance including 10th Congressional District GOP candidates Mike Collins and Marc McMain and Board of Commission candidate Laurie Hawks.
The governor thanked Walton County voters for their support as well as elected officials including Bruce WIlliamson and Tom Kirby.
He also paid tribute to long-time GOP county leader Roy Roberts who passed away in recent weeks.
“We have always had a good relationship with Walton County,” Kemp said.
The governor did not mention Perdue, his main primary election opponent, but he did mention Stacey Abrams, who will be the Democratic nominee. The race would be a rematch from the 2018 election.
“We are fighting for the soul of our state,” Kemp said. “We cannot let Stacey Abrams be governor or president.”
The governor greeted supporters as he stepped off his campaign bus, shaking hands and having brief, cordial conversations during the rally at the historic courthouse in downtown Monroe.
The primary election is set for May 24. Early voting continues through Friday of this week. Kemp faces four GOP challengers in the primary.
