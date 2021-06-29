Georgia’s working families should get a financial boost next month when they receive a child tax credit from the federal government. Payments will come in the form of direct deposit, a paper check or debit card.
Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were instrumental in getting the tax cut passed.
“The support set to hit working families’ bank accounts next month will lift tens of thousands of Georgia children out of poverty,” Warnock said in a public statement. “I am proud to have helped secure this vital support alongside Senator Ossoff, and I’m going to keep working to help permanently eliminate child poverty in Georgia and across our nation.”
“Senator Reverend Warnock and I worked together to pass this tax relief for Georgia families, and we’re proud to announce that we’ve delivered,” Ossoff said. “Georgians with questions about how to access this tax cut should contact my office. I am here to serve.”
President Joe Biden tweeted last week: “On July 15, automatic payments from the Child Tax Credit will begin hitting bank accounts and mailboxes. For a working family with two kids that’s $500 or more on the 15th of every month this year.”
The child tax credit, which is included in the American Rescue Plan, was increased to $3,600 from $2,000 per child for children younger than 6 years old, and to $3,000 from $2,000 per child for kids older than 6, according to the White House. The age limit was also raised to 17 from 16.
The White House website states the IRS will send families half of their 2021 Child Tax Credit as monthly payments of $300 per child younger than 6, and $250 per child aged 6-17.
These amounts could vary depending on a family’s income. Married couples with annual income less than $150,000 qualify for the full child tax credit, as do single parent (head of household) families with yearly income less than $112,500 and all others with income that is less than $75,000 a year.
Married couples with income under $400,000 a year or single parent households with annual income under $200,000 can expect $166 per child each month. Those who earn even higher incomes could receive smaller amounts or won’t receive a credit.
Families that filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or registered to receive a stimulus check from the IRS should automatically get the child tax credit checks.
Families that didn’t earn enough to file taxes in 2019 or 2020 and did not register for economic impact payments last year can still get benefits.
The child tax credit will be fully refundable, meaning low-income Georgia families who pay little or no federal taxes will receive the financial help in full.
These families can register using the online IRS Non-filer Sign-up Tool.
Families who get tax refunds thru direct deposit can expect to receive their first child tax credit payment on July 15, according to whitehouse.gov. Afterward, payments should arrive on the 15th of each month unless the 15th falls on a weekend.
For those who didn’t provide the IRS with bank account information on a recent tax return, they can expect a check to be sent to the address on file with the IRS.
Families that receive other government benefits like SNAP or WIC should not be concerned. The Child Tax Credit will not change the amount people receive from other federal government programs.
