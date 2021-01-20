MONROE, Ga. — A proposed 75-acre neighborhood is on the agenda for the Walton County Planning Commission this week.
The commission’s members will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Walton County Government Building, 303 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe.
The agenda includes a proposed rezone of 75.484 acres to residential use at the corner of Snows Mill Road and Jacks Creek Road Northwest in eastern Walton County. The neighborhood would contain 74 residential lots.
The applicant is Lexes Homes Inc. of Braselton, and the owner is Snows Mill Road LLC, also of Braselton.
The county’s planning staff noted the request complies with the character area map of suburban use, but noted there are no residential subdivisions in the immediate area.
The tract’s surrounding properties are zoned for agricultural use.
In an application seeking the zoning change from agriculture use, an attorney for the owner noted the change would allow the land “to realize its full economic potential while also providing much needed housing options for the growing area” and claimed there was “little gained by the public” in denying the request.
A petition has begun circulating in the Good Hope area, urging the Planning Commission to reject the proposed zoning change.
The Planning Commission will issue its recommendation to the Board of Commissioners, which will make an up-or-down vote at a future meeting.
