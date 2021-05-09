MONROE, Ga. — State Sen. Bill Cowsert will be among the guest speakers to talk with Walton County Republicans this week.
The county GOP will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the VFW hall, 204 S. Midland Ave., Monroe.
Cowsert, an attorney from Athens, represents Clarke, Oconee and Walton counties in the state Senate. He is a former majority leader in the upper house of the General Assembly.
Cowsert’s name has been floated as a possible candidate for the 10th District seat in Congress, which will come open after the 2022 elections as incumbent U.S. Rep. Jody Hice seeks the Republican nomination for secretary of state instead.
Another candidate for secretary of state, David Belle Isle, is on the list to speak at Monday’s meeting. He is a former Alpharetta mayor making a second run at secretary of state after falling short against Brad Raffensperger in the 2018 runoff.
Joseph Brannan, treasurer of the Georgia Republican Party, also will speak.
