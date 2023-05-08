Opel Wesley Lackey, 77, of Monroe was taken into custody and booked into the Walton County Detention Center Sunday evening after a double shooting the previous day.
Lackey is charged with one count of murder and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife in commission of a crime. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has not released the details surrounding the shooting incident in Apalachee Falls subdivision Sunday that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of another. However, they did release the charge sheet and name of the man arrested in connection with it.
