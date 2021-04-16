MONROE, Ga. — A woman was taken to an Athens hospital after being struck by a car in downtown Monroe.
It happened Friday afternoon, Monroe Fire Department officials said.
The woman’s identity was not immediately known. She was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The collision happened at the corner of Spring and Wayne streets.
The Georgia State Patrol and Monroe police responded.
