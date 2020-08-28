ATHENS, Ga. — Police have identified a man whose body was pulled from the North Oconee River earlier this month.
The coroner determined 35-year-old Anthony Milsap of Athens was the victim of an accidental drowning, Athens-Clarke police public information officer Victoria Hunter said.
Milsap’s decomposed body was found in the river on Aug. 18 near North Avenue and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, about a mile from the University of Georgia campus.
At the time, Hunter said there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775.
