A Monroe man is accused of murder after a shooting outside a state prison.
John Frank Snow, 51, was arrested after the incident Sunday night outside the Washington State Prison in Davisboro.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in Monday to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The GBI said two men tried to drop contraband at the prison when they were engaged by K-9 officers from the Department of Corrections. A “shooting incident” followed with 26-year-old Marquavious Rashod Parks of Athens.
One officer was hit and treated for minor injuries at an Augusta hospital, and has been released.
Parks’ body was found in a nearby pond.
Snow was arrested. He faces multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder. More charges are anticipated.
Snow was in state Department of Corrections custody as recently as March 19 at Valdosta State Prison. He had been convicted of a 2017 case of taking a weapon or drugs across a guard line in Clarke County.
He previously was charged with burglary in Morgan County, receiving a five-year sentence.
Items found at the scene are believed to have been intended to have been smuggled into the prison, the GBI said in a news release.
