LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A fourth resident of a local memory care facility has died of COVID-19.
The nightly report from the Georgia Department of Community Health on Tuesday showed a new death, the fourth at The Pearl at Loganville at 690 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive.
In all, 11 residents at the personal care home have been infected with COVID-19. No staff members have tested positive for the illness, DCH said. Those numbers are unchanged from Monday.
Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe saw its number of resident cases hold steady at 20. One resident has died, a case first reported Monday. One staff member has been infected.
Only one other facility in the county has reported COVID-19 to the state, The Retreat at Loganville, which is affiliated with The Pearl.
The Retreat, at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive, has had just one resident test positive for COVID-19.
As of 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported five deaths out of 139 confirmed cases involving Walton County residents.
All five victims reported by DPH have been men with ages ranging from 56 to 87. At least four of the five had underlying health problems. The most recent local death, a 65-year-old man, was reported Tuesday morning.
Statewide, 29,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. It’s caused 5,658 people to be hospitalized, and the death toll stood at 1,295.