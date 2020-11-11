TUCKER, Ga. — A man died after being hit by one and possibly two vehicles in DeKalb County.
It happened near Mountain Industrial Boulevard at Stone Mountain Freeway (U.S. 78) at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
DeKalb County police said the victim is a Black man who appears to be between the ages of 35 and 40.
Investigators believe the main vehicle is a silver or gray Honda Accord from 1998 to 2001 with front-end damage to the left side, specifically the outboard mirror and headlight.
The second vehicle was a Nissan Rogue from 2007-15 that may have undercarriage damage, and police said the driver may not have known he or she struck a person.
Witnesses said the driver of the Honda got out of the car, saw the victim then drove away westbound on Highway 78.
Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb police traffic specialist detectives at 770-724-7610.
