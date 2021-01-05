SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Charlie Akin will resign from the Social Circle City Council, effective Thursday.
In a letter to Mayor David Keener on New Year’s Day, Akin said a “massive stroke” by his wife, Sandy, in November is behind his decision.
“While she is getting better, her doctors strongly recommend that I not go anywhere that I might pick (up) the COVID-19 virus, flu or any other infections and bring them home to Sandy as that could create a major health risk,” Akin wrote.
Akin is a former member of the Social Circle Board of Education — serving from 2015-18 — and he also served as the chairman of the Social Circle Christian School Committee at First Baptist Church. During his career, he was the director of merchandising for Kroger, senior vice president for International Banking Technologies and vice president of Atlanta Food International.
Akin won a special election for the District 3 City Council seat in June, to succeed Keener after he resigned in 2019 to run for mayor. The seat will be on the city’s ballot in November for a full four-year term.
Akin won with 120 votes to Jeb Butcher’s 76.
Akin called it “an honor to have been on the City Council these past few months.”
