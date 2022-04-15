An alleged pair of bullying incidents at Loganville High School resulted in charges for four students at the school as the Loganville Police Department continues to investigate the situation.
The four students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, face a series of felony and misdemeanor charges for a reported assault on another student, including false imprisonment, simple battery and reckless conduct.
One of the four students charged in the incident was charged as an adult. Kelsey Juliana Hayes, 17, was arrested this week and charged with one count of false imprisonment for her alleged involvement in at least one of the incidents.
Police were first contacted on April 1 about an incident occurring March 31.
According to the incident report, the victim, a 15-year-old ninth grader at LHS, reportedly claimed he was in the theatre dressing room when two other students, including Hayes, forced him into a bathroom closet and held him there against his will for a prolonged period of time, allegedly spraying him with a cleaning chemical when he tried to escape.
Further investigation by the school resource officers discovered a separate incident on March 23 involving some of the same students, as well as two others.
According to a press release form the LPD, not only was the victim held in the closet against his will and sprayed or doused with liquid cleaning product, he was also reportedly subjected to harassing comments of a homophobic nature.
The Walton County School District issued a statement on the incidents soon after the LPD released details on Wednesday.
“School leaders at Loganville High School were made aware of a student incident that occurred before Spring Break at an after school extracurricular activity,” the statement read. “Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district's code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced.”
In addition to Hayes, three other students face charges but their identities have been withheld as they are juveniles. A 16-year-old suspect faces two charges of false imprisonment, one count of simple battery and one count of reckless conduct. The two other suspects, both 14 years old, face similar charges, with one charged with false imprisonment and reckless conduct — party to a crime, and the other charged with two counts of false imprisonment — party to a crime and one count of reckless conduct — party to a crime.
The false imprisonment charge is a felony. All others are misdemeanors.
Chief of Police Dick Lowry said the incident remains under investigation but the LPD would do all it could to resolve the case.
“The Loganville Police Department and particularly our School Resource Officers take cases and allegations of this nature with the utmost seriousness,” Lowry said. “We do not tolerate bullying behavior in any shape, form or fashion, for any reason, and I believe the charges made in this case reflect that stance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.