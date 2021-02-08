ATHENS, Ga. — Police are asking for help to find a man who's been missing since Christmas Eve.
Frank Christopher "Chris" Stefan, 25, reportedly left his home on Rocksprings Street near downtown Athens on Dec. 24. He's believed to have left on foot, and there are no obvious signs of foul play, but police said it's unusual for Stefan to have been gone for this long.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He commonly wears a beanie-style hat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke police Detective Lamar Glenn at 762-400-7368, or lamar.glenn@accgov.com.
