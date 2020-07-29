COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital is among area health care centers that have been forced to divert patients to other area hospitals at times recently.
But hospital officials would not say if the diversions of patients brought in by emergency medical services were specifically linked to an increase in COVID-19 patients.
The hospital’s parent company said in a statement that demand for Piedmont Newton’s services “fluctuates hour to hour” as the hospital treats COVID-19 patients in addition to its traditional case load from planned and emergency visits, major surgeries and labor and delivery.
“While our resources and staffing are stable, our volume at times requires the hospital to go on diversion. During those times, patients being transported via (emergency medical services) are directed to other facilities,” officials said in the statement.
“Even when on diversion, we continue to see patients seeking care on an outpatient basis, as well as those that arrive at our emergency department by other means of transportation.”
An Atlanta TV station recently reported the hospital is seeing “more COVID — and suspected COVID — patients now than at any time during the pandemic.” But Piedmont officials said the health care entity does not release information on the numbers of patients suffering from any specific diseases at its facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.