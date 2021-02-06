State Rep. Bruce Williamson of Monroe notified city officials earlier this week that the Georgia Department of Transportation would begin work on the proposed state Route 83 Connector the summer of 2022. GDOT estimates the project will take 24-36 months to complete, confirmed Monroe City Administrator Logan Propes.
GDOT plans to connect Georgia 11 and Georgia 83 with a 4.4-mile highway.
Propes announced the bypass project’s tentative start date Tuesday evening, during a virtual committee work session and called council meeting.
“We’ve been pursuing this for quite a while,” Propes said. “It’s been in the hopper for three decades or more.”
The city administrator estimates that about 2,000 heavy trucks drive through Monroe’s downtown each day. The Connector would relocate these commercial trucks to a better route, similar to one the City of Social Circle has in place, he said.
The estimated cost for construction of the bypass is $24.2 million, according to Propes. The updated figure the city received from GDOT for right of way acquisition cost is $8.5 million, he said.
Nearly nine years ago, the city government took over the project and from 2013-17 collected $500,000 in special purpose local option sales tax money for design and engineering work, according to previous reporting in the Tribune.
But in 2017, the city handed the project back to the state.
“We have made progress in the right of way acquisition phase of the project and are continuing to work through the major task of acquiring the 83 parcels,” GDOT District One Engineer Kelvin Mullins stated in an email dated Feb. 2.
Mullins said of the 83 parcels to be acquired, one was closed, one was pending, 71 were being appraised, and 10 appraisals were under a 30-day review.
GDOT held public hearings regarding the project route and right of way acquisition several years ago, Propes said. The city administrator confirmed there was some opposition to the proposed Connector from residents in the Brush Creek neighborhood, a 54-home subdivision off Pannell Road. Propes said GDOT has since made some changes, such as putting up additional screening and buffers.
The proposed route will begin at a new roundabout at Georgia 11 and L&P Parkway south of Monroe, intersect with Brushcreek Drive and connect with Pannell Road.
After crossing Old Monroe-Madison Highway, the new road will swing north, run almost parallel with Gene Bell Road, cross Vasco Adcock Road and tie in with Georgia 83 at its intersection with Unisia Drive and the Good Hope Road.
Officially, the bypass route continues along Georgia 83 to U.S. 78, then follows that route west back to North Broad Street.
