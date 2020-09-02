SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Walton County homeowner killed a python in his backyard last week.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Urban Wildlife Program got a call about the snake.
The homeowner turned it in to the Walton County Extension Office, which in turn contacted the UWP to confirm it was a nonnative species.
The snake reportedly was about 4 feet long.
“This was not out of the ordinary, as we do help with snake identification,” Joel Burnsed, the Walton County coordinator for the University of Georgia Extension and the county’s agriculture and natural resources agent, said.
“The homeowner lives in Social Circle and sent us pictures of the snake, which they had already killed because they found the snake in their backyard.”
Walton County Animal Control scanned the snake looking for a passive integrated transponder, or PIT tag, which is used to identify household pets and livestock.
The python was likely a pet someone released after no longer wanting it or deciding the owner could no longer care for it.
The Urban Wildlife Program urges people not to release exotic pets into the wild, as it can have serious consequences for the environment.
People who have exotic pets they can no longer care, or who find exotic animals, should contact the local animal shelter or a rescue group.
