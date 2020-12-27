After threatening to hold it up for larger direct payments to citizens, President Donald Trump said Sunday night he would sign a stimulus bill and ask Congress to make changes.
“As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child,” Trump said in a statement Sunday.
The president said he would invoke the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, noting items to be removed.
“I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds by removed from the bill,” Trump said.
“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP (the Payroll Protection Program), return our airline workers back to work, add substantially mor money for vaccine distribution, and more.”
Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020
The bill Trump signed allows direct payments of $600 per citizen, subject to income limits. The White House said the House is expected to vote Monday to increase payments to $2,000 per adult.
Trump is also seeking a review of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a law that shields tech companies from liability from content posted by their users. Trump has bristled under regulation by the social media platforms he used to communicate with voters and has called for a repeal of the law.
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who face runoff challenges Jan. 5, said they supported Trump’s decision.
“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, COVID relief is again on the way to the millions of Georgia families and businesses who need it most,” the senators said in a joint statement issued Sunday night.
“This package will deliver nearly $1 trillion in additional aid on top of the trillions in relief already disbursed. Over $47 billion has already gone directly to Georgia’s families, farmers, front-line workers, schools, hospitals — and more help is on the way.”
Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, voted against the bill. He and other members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus had urged Trump to veto the associated omnibus spending bill, citing its costs. The signing members asked Trump to wait for the next session of Congress, which will feature more Republicans.
