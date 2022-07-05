City of Monroe officials got the good news last week.
Monroe was awarded one of only nine grants for rural downtown redevelopment projects. The grant was awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The city will receive $2,126, 340 for the Downtown Green construction located between E. Church Street and S. Madison Avenue.
It is believed to be one of the largest grants ever received by the City of Monroe.
“We could not be more excited,” mayor John Howard said. “ As inflation has taken a chunk out of our budget, it will be nice to continue to move forward with our Downtown Green. It will be the crown jewel and focal point of our park system, and it is just another reason to visit the Best Small Town in America. Our downtown businesses continue to flourish and expand, and the grant is allowing us to master-plan a community where our citizens can live, work and play. This is truly exciting.”
The grant will supplement SPLOST funds and other local grants to bring the city park project to fruition in approximately a year.
Full construction will begin in August.
More than 50 municipalities applied for the rural downtown redevelopment grant.
