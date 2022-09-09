9/11
File

John Moss will be commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks a day early this year, but he’ll be doing it the same way he always does: with his trusty bagpipes in hand.

Moss has been playing the bagpipes in honor of the fallen from the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as United Flight 93, for years now.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.