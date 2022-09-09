John Moss will be commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks a day early this year, but he’ll be doing it the same way he always does: with his trusty bagpipes in hand.
Moss has been playing the bagpipes in honor of the fallen from the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as United Flight 93, for years now.
This year’s event will happen a day early, so as to avoid clashing with Sunday church services on the actual date, so he’ll be busy Saturday morning.
And this year he’ll be joined by a friend, fellow bagpiper Uilleam Gruber.
“We’ll be playing several tunes, including ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘America,’” Moss said.
As usual, he’ll be spreading his songs and events out, playing at a different spot on the time each of the four airplanes took off and again when they crashed.
The duo will start at 7:59 a.m. at Piedmon Walton, move to the Walton County Courthouse and Government Building on Hammond Street at 8:14 a.m., then quickly head to the Monroe Fire Department downtown to play at the Sept. 11 memorial at 8:20 a.m.
The next two times will happen close together, first at Monroe City Hall at 8:42 a.m. and then at the Walton County Historic Courthouse at 8:46 a.m.
They’ll head to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on South Madison Avenue to play at 9:03 a.m., then take advantage of the longest time gap in the litany to head to Good Hope to play at Good Hope City Hall at 9:37 a.m. Finally, they’ll end at the Walton County Fire Rescue headquarters in Between at 10:03 a.m.
“We’d love to spread it out to even more cities, but there’s only so much time between some of these appointments, so we try to keep most of them close together,” Moss said.
Moss said he hopes to see people out and commemorating the event alongside him and Gruber.
“We all said at the time we’ll never forget, but I think a lot of us are forgetting,” Moss said. “I’m trying to do my part to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
