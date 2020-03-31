MONROE, Ga. — A federal appeals court ruled grand jury records from the 1946 Moore’s Ford lynchings will remain sealed.
The full 11th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in October about revealing the transcripts, which once were thought to have been destroyed.
The author and historian Anthony Pitch has been trying to unseal 1,500 pages of grand jury testimony. More than 100 people spoke to a grand jury in Atlanta; after 16 days, the grand jury did not issue any indictments.
A federal District Court judge ruled in Pitch’s favor, but the Justice Department appealed.
A three-judge panel from the 11th Circuit heard the appeal in February 2019 and ruled in Pitch’s favor, but the judges of the court agreed to hear the case en banc.
Pitch died in June 2019, before the court could hear his appeal. Attorney Joe Bell pressed the case, claiming a 1984 case established the precedent of “exceptional circumstances” for releasing sealed testimony.
The full court, in a divided ruling released Friday, reversed the District Court judge and the three-judge panel.
Judge William Pryor wrote the order, joined by Chief Judge Ed Carnes, Judges Kevin C. Newsom, Elizabeth L. Branch and Britt C. Grant and Senior Judges Gerald Bard Tjoflat and Stanley Marcus.
Bell said he plans to pursue the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.