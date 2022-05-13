Breedlove Drive area residents applauded the Monroe City Council Tuesday night for denying a request to transform a vacant medical office building into apartments for older people. The property is located on Breedlove Drive, close to single-family homes and other professional office buildings.
Property owner Hamid Shekarbakht had asked the City Council during the regular April meeting to approve his request for a conditional use permit to convert the building.
Councilmembers then voted to table the request until the regular May meeting.
Shekarbakht’s attorney, Andrea Gray, asked the council in a letter dated May 6 to table her client’s request for a conditional use permit until the June meeting so she could represent him in person. Gray had a scheduling conflict and could not attend the May council meeting.
Councilmembers chose not to delay the matter further and voted to deny Shekarbakht’s request for a conditional use permit.
Breedlove Drive area resident Ron Norris and several of his neighbors told council members during the public comment portion of the meeting that turning an old office building into apartments would create a “domino effect” and open the door to more high-density development in Monroe.
Norris and other residents argued that the building should have been renovated and marketed for its original purpose, that of a professional office space.
Councilman David Dickinson agreed.
“The project may be well intentioned, [but] it just doesn’t make any sense,” Dickinson said.
Patrick Kelley, director of the city’s Planning, Code and Development Department, said in April that the 1.42-acre property was zoned P, meaning professional office or institutional space. The existing office building was built in 1983 and has four office units.
Shekarbakht had wanted to convert the existing office space into six apartments.
In other planning and zoning business, the City Council did approve a variance allowing a future Starbucks restaurant to create six more parking spaces above the maximum 20 as allowed by ordinance for the site.
The Starbucks will be located on the east side of Highway 138, behind Chick-fil-A in Monroe. The applicant, PRH 730 Monroe LLC, intends to redevelop the site and remove the existing building. The new building will measure 2,500 square feet and seat 52 patrons.
As for the proposed large-scale River Pointe subdivision, the City Council once again tabled a review of the project’s preliminary plat. Last December, city officials said they needed time to negotiate with River Pointe’s property owners to address residents’ concerns over infrastructure and increased traffic flow.
“We’re continuing to have good dialogue each month,” Monroe City Manager Logan Propes said.
The property for the proposed 310-home development is located at the southwest corner of Double Springs Church Road and Cedar Ridge Road. The 200-plus acres of land is currently zoned large lot residential district.
On Dec. 7, 2021, the council placed a moratorium on applications for preliminary plat approval for large residential development outside the city core through June 30.
City leaders said they wanted to slow down the pace of large-scale home construction until an update to Monroe’s comprehensive plan was completed.
River Pointe’s application for a preliminary plat was filed prior to the moratorium.
Council members also approved a rezone request from Parkland Communities Inc. for property they plan to develop on Double Springs Church Road. The council voted to rezone the property from R-1A (medium lot residential) to R-1A with modifications.
The developer plans to build 141 single-family detached homes with open space, landscape buffers and an active amenity area on the 83.072-acre property. The homes would be a minimum of 1,500 square feet.
