MONROE, Ga. — City and county firefighters stopped the spread of a fire that started in a shed and threatened to spread to woods and nearby homes.
The fire broke out in a shed at a home in the 700 block of Ammons Bridge Road, Monroe, on Saturday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes said Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue arrived to find the storage building fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the woods adjacent to the Golfview subdivision.
“Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire with no exposures being damaged,” Dykes said.
He said the building and its contents were a total loss, but no civilians or firefighters were hurt.
Dykes said the fire marshal determined the fire to be accidental in nature.
