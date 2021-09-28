Local law enforcement and emergency workers reacted with gratitude and excitement Monday to Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement of a $1,000 pay supplement for all first responders in the state.
The general response: Thank you, please send it ASAP.
“Put the check in the mail,” Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said. “We need it.”
Kemp announced the one-time bonus payment would go to all eligible public safety workers, including state, local and other sworn law enforcement agents, career firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, sheriffs and deputies, bailiffs, probation and parole officers, fish and game wardens, investigators, detectives, and 911 dispatchers all across Georgia.
“Our law enforcement officials and first responders answered the call of duty and bravely served on the front line of our fight against COVID-19, despite the unprecedented challenges thrown their way,” Kemp said. “Working with Speaker Ralston and the General Assembly, today, we are taking yet another step in supporting our men and women in uniform and first responders by providing this well-deserved bonus. Like they do every day, these heroic Georgians ran toward the COVID-19 crisis and put their lives on the line to protect others. My family and the state of Georgia deeply appreciate all they do.”
The announcement was well received by those working in those fields across Walton County.
“I think every public safety agency is going through the same things we are right now, with manpower down and those we do have working at their limit,” Chapman said. “Anything that can help address that is more than welcome. We appreciate the governor and his efforts.”
The pandemic put a heavy burden on such workers, as they continued to work on the front lines of the slow-motion disaster even as others hunkered at home in lockdown during the early days of the COVID-19 scare.
David Ralston, speaker of the House, said this was the state’s way of giving back, with help from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund the statewide disbursement.
“Georgia is a state that supports our law enforcement officers and first responders, and this $1,000 bonus is one way of showing our appreciation for their continued heroism through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ralston said. “Working with Governor Kemp and my colleagues in the General Assembly, we have made backing those who wear the badge and work on the frontlines a priority. Their selfless service keeps Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family, and for those efforts we are truly grateful.”
Ronnie Almand, director of Walton County Emergency Medical Services, said he thought the gesture one that would resonate with everyone in his department as he already started to work to find out how to ensure the money made it to everyone under his leadership.
“I think this will be a good thing,” Almand said. “It’ll be great for our EMTs, police officers, fire fighters. It’s been a difficult time for everyone and they’ve been through a lot. They deserve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.