MONROE, Ga. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia topped 60 by noon Saturday.
The state Department of Public Health said 66 people had tested positive for the 2019 strain of the coronavirus.
Still, no people in Walton County were among those testing positive for it.
Only one death has been reported in the state, a 67-year-old man who died Thursday at a Marietta hospital. He was reported to have had underlying medical issues, which were not disclosed.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a public health state of emergency Saturday morning.
“In only a matter of days, communities within the metro Atlanta area and north Georgia have seen several cases, including hospitalizations, where the source of infection is unknown,” Kemp said.
“Many of these cases have no connection to travel, and the capacity of our health care system remains at the forefront of my mind as we prepare for more local transmission.”
At the time of Kemp’s news conference from the Capitol on Saturday morning, the state had 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which was a 52% increase from the last report at midnight Thursday.
Cobb County has 15 cases, Fulton 11 and DeKalb eight. The only county to border Walton with confirmed cases is Gwinnett with two.
Kemp said the number of cases in Bartow, Cobb and DeKalb counties “doubled overnight.”
He said the capacity of testing has increased and should double to 200 per day by the end of next week.
The state said 53% of the cases have been in patients 60 and older, and another 42% are in patients 18-59.
Male patients are 56% of cases.
Public and private schools in Walton County will be closed starting Monday. Kemp said he’s asked state departments to implement telecommuting where possible.
The General Assembly is expected to meet in a special session Monday to act on emergency requests related to the outbreak.