Father Richard Bardusch was born in Virginia, growing up in Yorktown, graduating from the high school there, then attending Emory and Henry College in Virginia and Duke University in North Carolina.
Then he traveled to New Jersey for his doctorate at Drew University and spent the next few decades in the Northeast, serving at churches in Newark, as well as Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Now, however, he’s back in the South, the Deep South, as he takes over as priest-in-charge at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe.
“I’m excited,” Bardusch said about his new role. “I was searching for just the right job and St. Alban’s checked all the right boxes for me.”
According to church records, Bardusch is the 20th priest to serve at St. Alban’s, and the first to serve in a full-time role in some years. The church suffered a split nearly a decade ago that left it reeling for some time, and Bardusch hopes to heal those wounds while he’s here, too.
“They’ve put a lot of work to fixing that,” Bardusch said. “I want to continue the growth they’ve started.”
Bardusch said it’s great to be back in the South, where sweet tea is on every menu and the winters are much milder than his northern sojourn offered.
“I was looking for a warmer climate when this job opened up,” Bardusch said. “The welcome here has been amazing.”
Bardusch doesn’t come to Monroe alone. He brought with him his two canine companions, Rocky, a miniature Pinscher, and Gracie, a Chihuahua mix.
The two dogs come with him to church for office hours most days, where they have the run of the office but are kept out of other areas by a childproof gate kept locked in his office door.
Bardusch has spent a month settling into his new priestly duties, getting to know his flock and finding his way into the flow of things.
He’s still waiting to move into his new home, which is under renovation, but has plans for a garden there once he moves in, and perhaps more as time allows — his previous home had a full hobby farm, with an orchard, chickens, bees and garden.
He said he has plenty of time to feel that project out.
“I’m permanent,” Bardusch said of his role at St. Alban’s. “I’m here for the next 10 years, at least.”
With a steady hand at the tiller once more, Bardusch hopes to guide the Episcopal church to greater growth and success as the ministry seeks to thrive again.
“I’m looking forward to doing great things here with the people of St. Alban’s,” Bardusch said.
