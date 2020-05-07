MONROE, Ga. — The brothers wanted in connection with a homicide in Morgan County remain in jail in Monroe.
Tommy Joe Byrd, 55, and 56-year-old Tommy Roger Byrd were arrested Monday, hours after the discovery of the body of 58-year-old Jerald Jerome Bowden off Blasingame Road.
Bowden was found with stab wounds after an incident that reportedly happened between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Monday in Morgan County. Dispatchers there got a call about an altercation at Sandy Creek Road and Georgia 83 between Bostwick and Madison, and Bowden’s body was found a couple of hours later in unincorporated Monroe.
Tommy Joe Byrd was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in Athens, where he lives.
Athens-Clarke County police Officer Daniel Freeland was in the area of Baxter Drive when a man matching Byrd’s description arrived in the area of an apartment complex.
Lt. John A. Radford Jr. said Freeland made contact with the man and identified him as Byrd.
In an incident report, Freeland said Tommy Joe Byrd told him “some bad stuff went down the night before” and his brother was trying to pin it on him. Tommy Joe Byrd also told Freeland he’d been in an accident the night before and left his car at his sister’s house in the 1800 block of Clifford Court in Monroe.
An Athens-based Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent interviewed Tommy Joe Byrd and the woman who was with him, whom he identified as his wife.
After the agent said Byrd would be charged, Freeman arrested him and transported him to the Clarke County Jail.
The GBI agent then secured warrants in Morgan and Walton counties.
Tommy Joe Byrd was booked into the Walton County Jail at about 6:10 p.m. Monday. He’s being held on a charge of tampering with evidence. Bail was set at $10,000.
Tommy Roger Byrd was booked into the county jail at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. He’s charged with a probation violation and being held without bond.
The GBI has said more charges are pending against both brothers. A special agent in Milledgeville said more information will be released Friday.
An autopsy was to be performed on Bowden on Wednesday at the GBI crime lab in Decatur.
“The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is always willing to assist other agencies with serious investigations and apprehensions such as these,” Chief Cleveland Spruill said in a statement.
“This is just another example of our hardworking officers’ diligence and commitment; kudos to Officer Freeland.”