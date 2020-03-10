A political newcomer is running in Social Circle’s District 3 special election.
Jonathan “Jeb” Butcher is running for the city’s vacant District 3 seat, aiming to win a seat on March 24.
The seat opened up last fall when David Keener declared his candidacy for mayor.
Former school board member Charles Akin is also running for the seat.
“The reason I decided to run for office is because I love Social Circle, and I believe my input on the board will have a positive impact on our current businesses and residents as well as those to come,” Butcher said.
He’s a 2012 graduate of Walnut Grove High School, and is currently an electrician’s apprentice with Cleveland Electric in Atlanta. He moved to Social Circle in 2017.
He said many in Social Circle know him from his work with Ace Hardware several years ago, where he says he first fell in love with the community.
Butcher said he’d always been interested in politics, but first got involved when he was elected president of the Windsong Homeowners Association.
“I realized that my interest is actually a passion centered on our community,” he said of the experience.
Business and law enforcement would be a focus if elected, Butcher said.
“The small businesses in Social Circle have grown over the past few years, and I plan on supporting their continued services,” he said.
“I also have the utmost respect for our first responders and emergency personnel, and I would like to partner with them to keep our community safe and secure.”
Butcher and his wife Mary are members of First Baptist of Social Circle, where he plays guitar and sings in Sunday worship services.