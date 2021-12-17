ATLANTA — Walton County officials said they’re proud Rivian Inc. is choosing to make a new home in the area and expressed confidence it will be a good fit for all concerned.
The plant will be built in the Stanton Springs North development, also known as the East Atlanta Megasite off the Stanton Springs Parkway exit of Interstate 20. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $5 billion project Thursday.
Rivian is expected to employ 7,500 people, with construction starting in the summer of 2022 on a nearly 2,000-acre site in Morgan and Walton counties.
About 614 acres is in Social Circle and Mayor David Keener said his city is ready.
“It’s exciting. I’m glad we’re at this point, doing this,” the first-term mayor said.
“The rumors have been out there for a while, so I’m glad we’ve done this today to let the public know exactly what’s going on. It’s great for our city, the city of Social Circle, great for our county, great for our state. I appreciate the leadership Gov. Kemp had in putting this together, all the hard work that’s gone into it.
“We’re very excited to have this in our community. There’s a lot of work for us to do.”
That, he said, includes infrastructure improvements that could require help from the state and county on paving roads and beefing up public safety services.
“It’ll be a while before the plant’s in operation, but there will be a lot of work going on before that,” Keener said. “But we’ll get there. We have a good team. Walton County has a good team and I’m just excited to be able to do this.”
The location will pay dividends for the city and county. While JDA projects typically give 37.5% paybacks to Walton County, based on its initial investment, the numbers will be reconfigured to get a share for the city.
State Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, called the project “a game changer” for Georgia and the community.
He praised Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County since 2013. Williamson said Short had the idea of cobbling the land together.
“He teed up the Georgia Department of Economic Development to have a megasite of this quality close to our educational institutions, close to our world-class airport, on a Class A railroad with CSX servicing it, right on I-20 basically between Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia,” Williamson said. “It’s going to be a phenomenal difference-maker for families in Georgia and especially families in the local area.”
Short and Serra Hall, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, have worked together to bring two massive data centers to Stanton Springs that filled out the park. Rivian, though, brings thousands more jobs.
David Thompson, the chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, said he is confident the county will manage.
“I’m very excited for Walton County and the job market. It’s over the top,” he said. “It will be good-paying jobs. They will be located in Walton, Morgan and Newton County. And I’m very excited about it.”
Thompson said local officials studied West Point, Georgia, where Kia located about 15 years ago, and found the changes wrought by the growth were less than might have been expected.
“They were ready for all this growth and it didn’t come,” Thompson said. “People commuted to work. I would look for a lot of that here. I look for some growth (in) residential, but they’re not going to live right near where they work.
“Yes there will be some support companies come in and that’s more jobs, but I look for it to be a positive thing for the county. I look for the growth we’re experiencing now to continue, but I don’t look for way new growth.”
Thompson said he expects workers will come from all over the state and settle across the counties that comprise the JDA.
“I think it’s going to be real good, I really do,” Thompson said. “I’m lucky in the timing to come into office.”
The decision is a huge victory for the JDA, which already boasts some of the biggest economic development coups in Georgia history.
The Stanton Springs development sat vacant for years before Baxter Pharmaceuticals chose it for a manufacturing facility about a decade ago. A series of corporate shuffling and mergers led to the opening of the 1 million-square-foot Shire biopharmaceuticals facility in 2018. Takeda Pharmaceuticals soon purchased Shire PLC.
Takeda products are used to treat primary immunodeficiency. At the Social Circle plant, there are research and development efforts for plasma-derived therapies in partnership with other Takeda locations.
Takeda is the largest private employer in Walton County with 1,200 jobs.
Just as the state’s media were summoned to the Capitol for Thursday’s announcement, Kemp’s predecessor had major economic news related to Stanton Springs to roll out in Atlanta in 2018. At the time, Gov. Nathan Deal let the world know Facebook was bringing a $42 billion data center to the Newton County side of the park.
Earlier this year, the JDA reached a deal similar in scope with a company known as Baymare LLC to build out Stanton Springs. That company also plans a $42 billion data center.
The rumors of the coming Rivian plant have raised concerns, particularly near Rutledge. Company officials and the JDA are expected to convene public meetings in Covington after the first of the year.
“I’ve only sat on the JDA one year and in that one year, he (Short) closed Baymare, took that money and bought this land in the hopes of creating this megasite,” Thompson said. “In less than six months, this is the second one he’s landed. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Jerry Silvio, the chairman of the JDA, called the four-county pact “the country’s premier joint economic development partnership.”
He said Rivian’s decision to join Takeda and Facebook creates an important capital of innovation.
“Rivian will now join two revolutionary leaders in their respective fields to make east Atlanta a beacon of technology and employment potential,” Silvio said. “The Joint Development Authority of Stanton Springs began over 25 years ago with the goal of creating high-tech, regional-focused jobs for generations to come.”
