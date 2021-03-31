ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Technical College will provide a closed-pod COVID-19 vaccine clinic for any college employee, student or family member (over age 16).
The Pfizer vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday in Building A – Life Sciences at the main campus.
Registration is required for each person vaccinated, and appointments may be scheduled at www.athenstech.edu/events/c19Vac.
Employees must use their college email address and students must use their ATC student email address. Once a registration is submitted, an email will be sent with the confirmed appointment time, which must be brought to the appointment.
Each person who wishes to receive a vaccine must register for an appointment and this information will be used to register the information in the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services.
Members of the ATC health care faculty will administer the vaccines, while Health Information Management Technology students will help with the registration process.
“We are very excited about Athens Technical College’s ability to offer this to our faculty, staff, students and their family members,” Athens Tech President Andrea D. Daniel said.
“I greatly appreciate our strong team working together to make this on-campus opportunity available for our entire Athens Technical College community. I also want to recognize Dr. Farris Johnson for partnering with us and all of our health faculty experts who have organized and will be implementing this clinic.”
